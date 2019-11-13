RHS play this week
RIGBY — The Rigby High School Troyplayers will perform “The Diary of Anne Frank” at 7 p.m. Nov. 15, 16, 18 and 19. Director is high school drama teacher Jesse Arnold. Shae Phillips will be performing as Anne Frank. Tissue boxes will be provided.
Sticker contest to be held
The Idaho Association of County Recorders and Clerks and Idaho Women 100 are sponsoring a contest for the design of an “I Voted” sticker to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage in 2020. The winning design will be featured on a commemorative sticker to be given to voters throughout Idaho for all 2020 elections. Details and a submission form are at https://adacounty.id.gov/elections/sticker-contest/.
Festival of Trees next week
RIGBY — The fifth annual Rigby Festival of Trees will be Nov. 19 to 23. Trees and wreaths will be on display and up for bid in the Rigby City Library building. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit the library 5:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20. The festival of trees is a fundraiser for the library, but it is free to view.
Conservation group meeting
CLARK COUNTY — The Clark Soil Conservation District along with three other local conservation districts will be hosting a local working group 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 20 at the AmericInn in Rexburg. Any who wish to attend are asked to RSVP to Robbie Taylor at 208-497-3653.
Cars off street begins Friday
RIGBY — No vehicle may be parked on public streets beginning Nov. 15 and ending March 15. Any motor vehicle, motorcycle or trailer parked on city streets could be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense.
Holiday contest deadline NEARS
The Idaho State Department of Education (SDE) will accept Holiday Card Contest submissions from Idaho students in kindgergarten through sixth grade until 5 p.m. Nov. 20. Winning entries from each grade level will be published on the SDE website. Guidelines and more information can be found at www.sde.idaho.gov/events/card-contest/.