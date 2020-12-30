Early Deadlines
RIGBY — The Jefferson Star will have early deadlines due to the New Year’s Eve holiday. For the Jan. 6 edition, all legals, classifieds and editorial content must be submitted by 12 p.m. Dec. 31. Our offices will be closed at 3 p.m. Dec. 31, closed Jan. 1 and will reopen Jan. 4. The Jefferson Star wishes everyone a very safe and happy New Years Day.
Commissioners Meeting
RIGBY — The Commissioners meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 4 and can be viewed via Zoom with meeting code 512-530-026.
Students return to School
Students in Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251, Ririe School Dist. #252, West Jefferson School Dist. #253 and Clark County School Dist. #161 will return to school Jan. 4 following the Christmas and New Year’s holiday break.
Planning and Zoning Hearing
RIGBY — Jefferson County Planning and Zoning will be holding a public hearing at 6 p.m. Jan. 7 in person and through Zoom. To participate via Zoom, use meeting code 816-8361-8182. On the schedule is the preliminary and final plat for Jill Park, preliminary plat for Lynn Dixon, variance for Stephen and Dianna Grover, and a plat amendment for Jim Bernard.
LID #10 Hearing
RIGBY — Rigby City Council will hold a hearing on creating a Local Improvement District at 7 p.m. Jan. 7. Comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. Jan. 6.