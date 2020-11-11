Early Deadlines due to Thanksgiving
RIGBY — Due to The Jefferson Star offices closing Nov. 26 and 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday, the deadline for Dec. 2 edition will be at 12:00 p.m. Nov. 25 for legals, classifieds and editorial content.
Lewisville City Council
LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville City Council will hold their regular meeting at 7:00 p.m. Nov. 11.
Menan City Council
MENAN — The Menan City Council will hold their regular meeting at 7:00 p.m. Nov. 12.
Central Fire Dist.
RIGBY — The Central Fire District Commissioners have their regularly scheduled meeting at 8:00 p.m. Nov. 12 at Station 1 in Rigby.
Ririe School Dist.
RIRIE — The Ririe School Dist. #252 Board of Trustees will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 7:00 p.m. Nov. 12.