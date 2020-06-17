VFW continue meetings
RIGBY — The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Ladies of VFW will hold their regularly scheduled meetings at 7:00 p.m. June 18 at the Senior Center.
Farnsworth Museum Opens
RIGBY — The Farnsworth TV and Pioneer Museum has opened their doors again. The hours are from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday thru Saturday.
Star Parties
IDAHO FALLS — Join the Idaho Falls Astronomical Society for its star parties and observation gatherings. Some include the Craters of the Moon star parties June 19-20 and Sept. 18-19. Go to www.ifastro.org for more information.