Jefferson Lake to open with restrictions
JEFFERSON — Jefferson Lake will open May 1 for camping and walking only. An entrance fee will still apply.
No picnicking or use of the beach will be allowed. Day use camping will be available by reservation only.
Night Meeting for Political Forum
DISTRICT 35 — There will be an online political forum for the legislative candidates at 7:00 p.m. April 22. The forum is being held by the Jefferson County and Fremont County Republican Central Committees. For information on how to watch the forum, text Steve Pinther at 208-390-9950.