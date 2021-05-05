Jefferson Lake Opens
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Lake opened Monday May 3 for the 2021 season.
Rigby City Council
RIGBY — The Rigby City Council will meet at 7 p.m. May 6 at the City building.
Clark County Study
CLARK COUNTY — Clark County is preparing a Transportation Planning Study. In order to perform a thorough study, public knowledge and comments are requested. A community night for public engagement will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday May 10, 2021 at the Dubois Community Center. If you cannot attend the meeting and have any comments you would like to submit, email Kort Ware at kware@forsgren.com. Responses must be submitted by 4 p.m. May 1, 2021.
Jefferson County Commissioners
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Commissioners will hold their regular meeting beginning at 9 a.m. May 10. The meeting can be attended in person at the Jefferson County Annex or via Zoom with meeting code 512-530-026.
Ririe City Council
RIRIE — The Ririe City Council regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 11.