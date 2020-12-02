Rigby City Council
RIGBY — The Rigby City Council will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 7:00 p.m. Dec. 3 at the city building.
Jefferson Co. Commissioners
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Commissioners will hold their regular meeting starting at 9:00 a.m. Dec. 7. The meeting can be viewed via Zoom with meeting code 512-530-026.
EIPH Board Meeting
IDAHO FALLS — The Eastern Idaho Public Health Board will hold a meeting at 7:00 a.m. Dec. 3. The meeting can be viewed on YouTube through their page, Eastern Idaho Public Health — EIPH.
Ririe City Council
RIRIE — The Ririe City Council’s regular meeting is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Dec. 8.