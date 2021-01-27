Jefferson County Commissioners
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Commissioners will hold their regular meeting at 9 a.m. Feb. 1. The meeting can be attended in person with a mask or via Zoom with meeting code 512-530-026.
Tax Return Season
Tax returns can be filed beginning Feb. 12 according to the Idaho State Tax Commission. All returns go through fraud-detection reviews and those filing may be asked to verify their identity or that they filed. The agency may also ask for more information. Refund status and tax help can be found at tax.idaho.gov.