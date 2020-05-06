Meal program to stop for Ririe
RIRIE — Ririe Junior-Senior High School announced that a food service staff had a family member come in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, or coronavirus. The Ririe School Dist. #252 has cancelled the food program until further notice.
Jefferson County Republican Central Committee Meeting
RIGBY — The 2020 Jefferson County Republican Central Committee reorganization meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. June 8. The meeting will take place at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Room 240, in the new County Commissioner meeting room.
District 35 Republican Central Committee Meeting
RIGBY — At 6:30 p.m. June 9, 2020, the Legislative District 35 Republican Central Committee will be holding the 2020 Reorganization and Delegate Selection Meeting following the May primary election. The Legislative District 35 Republicans will meet in Suite 240, Jefferson County Courthouse Annex, 210 Courthouse Way, Rigby, Idaho.
Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce Cancels Independence Day Parade
IDAHO FALLS — The annual Independence Day parade in Idaho Falls has been cancelled for the 2020 year. Following Governor Little’s direction at a gradual opening of Idaho, Chamber CEO Chip Schwarze said, “With close to 100,000 people lining the streets of Idaho Falls for last year’s parade, the risk of a potential large-scale transmission of the virus at an event of this size is too big a risk to take.” The Chamber expects to continue the parade in 2021.