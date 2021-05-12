Proposed fee change at South Fork access sites
IDAHO FALLS — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Upper Snake Field Office, U.S. Forest Service, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, and Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison counties are seeking public comment on an interagency proposal to change usage fees at boat access sites on the Snake River. Program information is available at www.blm.gov/programs/recreation/permits-and-fees/business-plans or by calling 208-524-7500 for a hard copy. Comments are due by June 7 and may be emailed to BLM_ID_South_Fork@blm.gov (“South Fork Fee Program Business Plan” in subject line) or mailed to BLM, Upper Snake Field Office, 1405 Hollipark Drive, Idaho Falls, Idaho, 83401.
Jefferson School Board
RIGBY — The Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 Board of Trustees will be holding their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. tonight.
Lewisville City Council
LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville City Council will hold their regular meeting at 7 p.m. tonight. The meeting can be attended in person or viewed via Zoom. Information on how to attend through Zoom is available at www.cityoflewisville.org.
Menan City Council
MENAN — The Menan City Council will hold their regular meeting at 7 p.m. May 13.
CFD Board of Commissioners
RIGBY — The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners will meet at 8 p.m. May 13.
Clark County School Board
DUBOIS — The Clark County School Dist. #161 Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. May 13.