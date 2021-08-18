Labor Day Deadlines Due to the Labor Day holiday, The Jefferson Star will have early deadlines for all editorial, classified and legal content for the Sept. 8 edition. Deadlines for the Star Plus will be 10 a.m., Sept. 2, legals and classified ads will be accepted until 10 a.m. Sept. 2, and the editorial content deadline will be at noon on Sept 2. The Jefferson Star’s offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 6.
Ririe School BoardRIRIE — The Ririe School Board will be holding their meeting Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.
West Jefferson School BoardWEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson School board will hold their meeting Aug. 19 at 1 p.m.
VFWRIGBY — The VFW will be holding their regular monthly meeting on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.
Rigby Urban RenewalRIGBY — Rigby Urban Renewal will hold their meeting on Aug. 19 at 5:30 p.m.
Jefferson County CommissionersJEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Commissioners will hold their regular Monday meeting on Aug. 23 at 9 a.m.