Central Fire District
RIGBY — The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting at 7:00 p.m. Aug. 13.
Jefferson School Dist. #251
RIGBY — The Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 will hold their Board of Trustees meeting at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12.
Menan Council
MENAN — The Menan City Council will hold their regular meeting at 7:00 p.m. Aug. 13.
Lewisville Council
LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville City Council will hold their regular meeting at 7:00 p.m. Aug. 12.
Ririe School Dist. #252
RIRIE — The Ririe School District #252 will hold their Board of Trustees meeting at 7:00 p.m. Aug. 13.
Jefferson Commissioners
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Commissioners will hold their regular meeting starting at 9:00 a.m. Aug. 17. The meeting can be view via Zoom with the code 512-530-026. Those with a handicap or disability and need special arrangements should call 208-745-9222.