Holiday deadlines
Due to the Christmas and New Year’s holiday The Jefferson Star will have early deadlines for the papers of Dec. 26 and Jan. 2
The deadline for all legals and classifieds for the Dec. 26 paper will be Dec. 20 at noon, with all other editorial items due at 4 p.m. The deadline for all legals and classifieds for the Jan. 2 paper will be Dec. 27 at noon, with all other editorial items due at 4 p.m.
Due to the increased workload for the holidays, late items will not be accepted.
The Jefferson Star office will be closing early on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 and will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. The office will reopen during normal business hours on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
VFW to meet
RIGBY—The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1004 will be meeting Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Rigby Senior Center, 391 Community Lane. For more information contact Post Commander Roy Gibson at 589-7182. The Ladies of the VFW will be meeting at the same time at the Senior Center. For more information contact Cheryl Hively at 789-8795.
West Jefferson SD monthly meeting
TERRETON—The West Jefferson School District No. 253 Board of Trustees will be meeting Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. at 1 p.m. An agenda can be found at wjsd.org.
Jefferson Commissioners next meeting
RIGBY—The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will be holding their next meeting Jan. 2, 2019 at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 210 Courthouse Way. They will not be meeting Dec. 24 or Dec. 31 due to the holidays.