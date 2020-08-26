Labor Day Deadline
RIGBY — Due to the Labor Day holiday, there will be early deadlines for the Sept. 9 edition of The Jefferson Star for legals, classifieds, briefs, copy and any “Letters to the Editor.” Please send submissions by 10:00 a.m. Aug. 29 to info@jeffersonstarnews.com.
Jefferson County Commission
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Commissioners will be holding an evening meeting at 6:00 p.m. Aug. 31 to discuss the budget. People can attend in person but will need to wear a mask. Once capacity is met with social distancing guidelines, no one else will be allowed to enter the meeting but can participate via. Zoom. The Zoom login number is 512-530-026.
Rigby City Council
RIGBY — The regular City Council meeting for Rigby will be held at 7:00 p.m. Sept. 3 at the city building.