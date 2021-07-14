City of Rigby Urban Renewal
RIGBY — Rigby Urban Renewal will hold their meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, located at 158 W Fremont Ave, Rigby, ID 83442.
Jefferson County Commissioners
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County commissioners will hold their regular Monday meetings on July 19 at 9 a.m. in the Jefferson County Courthouse at 210 Courthouse Way #100, Rigby, ID 83442.
Ririe School Distr. #252
RIRIE SCHOOL BOARD — The Ririe School board will be holding a meeting on Wednesday, July 21, at 7 p.m. They are broadcast on YouTube.