Thanksgiving Day Deadlines for The Jefferson StarAs the Thanksgiving Holiday approached, we will be implementing early deadlines for the November 30 editions of The Jefferson Star. All content for The Star Plus will be due by 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23. All Legal and Classified Ads will be due by 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23. All editorial content, including submitted news articles, submitted photos, columns, letters to the editor and guest columns will also be due by 12 p.m. on November 23. The Jefferson Star office will be closed on November 24 and 25.

United States Forest Service — Christmas Tree PermitsAccording to a recent press release from the United States Forest Service, Christmas tree permits are now available to purchase online through Dec. 31. To purchase a Christmas Tree permit, visit Recreation.gov and search for Caribou-Targhee National Forest Christmas Tree Permits. Permits are still available through local ranger district offices and participating vendor locations.


