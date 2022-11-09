Thanksgiving Day Deadlines for The Jefferson StarAs the Thanksgiving Holiday approached, we will be implementing early deadlines for the November 30 editions of The Jefferson Star. All content for The Star Plus will be due by 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23. All Legal and Classified Ads will be due by 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23. All editorial content, including submitted news articles, submitted photos, columns, letters to the editor and guest columns will also be due by 12 p.m. on November 23. The Jefferson Star office will be closed on November 24 and 25.
United States Forest Service — Christmas Tree PermitsAccording to a recent press release from the United States Forest Service, Christmas tree permits are now available to purchase online through Dec. 31. To purchase a Christmas Tree permit, visit Recreation.gov and search for Caribou-Targhee National Forest Christmas Tree Permits. Permits are still available through local ranger district offices and participating vendor locations.
Keep the tilling equipment in the machine shed this monthThe Natural Resources Conservation Service is encouraging Idaho farmers to keep the tillage equipment in the machine shed during No-till-November. {span}The NRCS campaign encourages farmers to “keep the stubble” on their harvested crops fields in order to improve soil health, water quality and save time and money for farmers. For more information on No-till-November, visit nrcs.
Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Office ClosureRIGBY — The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Office will be closed on the morning of November 9 and November 10. On those days, the PZ Office will be trained on new software throughout their department.
Honoring our VeteransRIGBY — The Jefferson County Republican Women are hosting a Veterans Day event on November 10, at 7 p.m. at the Jefferson Joint School District #251 District Office. Refreshments will be provided.
Jefferson Joint
School District #251RIGBY — The Jefferson Joint School School District #251 Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting November 9 at 6:30 p.m.
Lewisville City CouncilLEWISVILLE — The Lewisville City Council will hold their regular meeting on November 9 at 7 p.m.
Ririe Joint School District #252RIRIE — The Ririe Joint School District #252 Board of Trustees will not hold their regular meeting on November 9. It will instead be held on November 16 at 7 p.m.
Clark County
School District #161DUBOIS — The Clark County School District #161 Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting on November 10 at 5:30 p.m.
Jefferson County
Board of CommissionersRIGBY — The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting on November 14 at 9 a.m.
Daughters of the Utah PioneersRIGBY — The LuAnn Camp of the DUP will meet on November 14 at 1 p.m. The Golden Grain Camp of the DUP will meet on November 14 at 1:30 p.m. {span}For more information, including details about Camp meeting locations and officers, interested women may contact Brenda Packard, 208-757-1154 or Company Secretary, Sheryl Decker, 208-313-9555.
