Ririe Kindergarten Round-Up
RIRIE—The Ririe Kindergarten Round-Up will be held March 29, from 8:30 to noon, and 12:45 to 3 p.m. at the Ririe Kindergarten Center. To be eligible, students must be five-years-old as of Sept. 1, 2019 and a resident of Ririe Joint School District No. 252. To register, students must have their immunization record, official birth certificate and proof of residency. One may also register that day if they have been approved as an out of district patron. Please bring a letter, approved by the administration, stating you may attend. There will be screening for OT, Speech and Academics. Eastern Idaho Public Health Department will be available that day to administer shots if needed.
VFW to meet
RIGBY—The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1004 will be meeting March 21 at 7 p.m. at the Rigby Senior Center, 391 Community Lane. For more information contact Post Commander Roy Gibson at 589-7182. The Ladies of VFW Post No. 1004 will also be meeting at the same time and location. For more information contact Cheryl Hively at 789-8795.
Arbor Day Grant submission deadline
The Idaho Nursery and Landscape Association grant program submission deadline is set for March 22 for Idaho communities. 45 Arbor Day grants will be awarded to Idaho communities in the amount of $300 for each “Planting Idaho.” More information is available at inlagrow.org.
City impact hearing scheduled
RIGBY—The Rigby City Council will be holding a public hearing March 21 at 7 p.m. at Rigby City Hall, 158 W. Fremont Avenue, regarding the proposed area of impact boundaries.