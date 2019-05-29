Rigby City Council to meet
RIGBY—The Rigby City Council will be meeting June 6 at 7 p.m. at Rigby City Hall, 158 W. Fremont Avenue. An agenda can be found at cityofrigby.com.
Rigby City Library offers story times
RIGBY—The Rigby City Library will hold storytime on Wednesday at 11 a.m. and noon, and then again Thursdays at 11 a.m. and noon.
Planning and zoning monthly meeting
RIGBY—The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission will be meeting June 6 at 6 p.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 210 Courthouse Way.