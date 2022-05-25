Memorial Day Deadlines
In recognizing the Memorial Day Holiday, The Jefferson Star will have early deadlines for all editorial, classified and legal content for the June 1 edition. Deadline for the Star Plus will be 4 p.m. on May 25. For The Jefferson Star, all legal and classified ads and editorial content will also be due at 10 a.m. on May 26. The Jefferson Star Office will be closed on Monday, May 30.
4-H Weigh In DatesRIGBY — Rigby Goats weigh-in date will be May 26 at 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Rigby Sheep weigh-in date will be May 26 at 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Both will take place in the Rigby Fair Grounds.
Legislative District 31 Republican Central CommitteeRIGBY — On May 26, 2022, the Legislative District 31, consisting of Jefferson, Fremont, Clark and Lemhi County Republican Precinct Committeemen, will hold the 2022 Legislative District 31 Reorganization and Delegate Selection Meeting in Suite 240, Jefferson County Courthouse Annex, 210 Courthouse Way, Rigby, Idaho at 8:00 pm.
Local graduations and last days of schoolRIGBY - The last day of school for Jefferson Joint School District #251 will be May 27. Graduation for Rigby High School will take place on May 25 at 6 p.m. at the BYU-I Center. Graduation for Jefferson High School was on May 24 at the Rigby High School Auditorium.
WEST JEFFERSON — The last day of school for West Jefferson School District 253 will be May 27. Graduation will be held in the West Jefferson High School gym at 7 p.m. on May 25.
CLARK COUNTY — The last day of school for Clark County School District will be May 26. Graduation was on May 23 at the Clark County Junior and Senior High School gym.
RIRIE — The last day of school for Ririe Joint School District 242 will be on May 26. Graduation will be held at 7 p.m. at the Ririe Junior and Senior High School gym.
Jefferson County Republican Central CommitteeRIGBY — The Jefferson County Republican Central Committee will hold its County Convention on Thursday, May 26, 6:30 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Room, Courthouse Annex. The purpose of this meeting is to elect officers for the County Republican Committee and to elect delegates to the Idaho Republican Party State Convention. Officers to be elected are Chairman, Vice-chairmen, Secretary, Treasurer, State Committeeman, State Committeewoman, and Youth Committeeperson. Jefferson County is allotted 15 delegates and 15 alternates to the State Convention, which will be held in Twin Falls, July 14-16. Delegates and alternates are nominated by the Precinct Committeemen elected at the primary election.