Veteran’s Day closures
The Jefferson County Courthouse will be closed Nov. 12 in observance of Veteran’s Day. The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will therefore hold their weekly meeting Nov. 13. An agenda can be found at co.jefferson.id.us.
CFD monthly meeting
RIGBY—The Central Fire District will be holding its monthly meeting Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. at the District Office, 697 Annis Highway.
Turkey Days returns
Starting Nov. 7, patrons of local businesses can enter to win countless prizes as part of the annual Turkey Days promotion. A list of businesses participating can be found in the Nov. 7 and 14 edition. Drawing at participating business will be held on Nov. 16. Don’t forget to register.
Bar J Wranglers concert Nov. 1
RIGBY— The Bar J Wranglers perform Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. in the Rigby High School auditorium, 3850 E. 33 N. Tickets are available at the Rigby Broulim’s, Zions Bank, The Jefferson Star and at the Zions Bank located at 1235 S. Utah Ave. in Idaho Falls.