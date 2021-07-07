Rigby Planning and Zoning
RIGBY - The Rigby Planning and Zoning council will meet at 7 p.m. at the Rigby City Hall, located 158 W Fremont Ave, Rigby, ID 83442.
Clark County School Board
CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County School Dist. #161 will be having their monthly school board meeting at 6 p.m.
Jefferson County Commissioners
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Commissioners will hold their regular Monday meeting on July 12 at 9 a.m.
City of Dubois
DUBOIS — The city of Dubois will be holding their city council meeting tonight, July 7, at 5:30 p.m., located at 420 W Main St., Dubois, Idaho 83423.