Jefferson County Public Meeting
RIGBY — Jefferson County Planning and Zoning will hold a public meeting to discuss proposed amendments and updates to the Jefferson County Comprehensive Plan. The meeting will take place at 6:00 p.m. June 16 in Commissioners Room #270 of the Jefferson County Annex.
Canal De-mossing
SNAKE RIVER VALLEY IRRIGATION DISTRICT — The Snake River Valley Irrigation District will be de-mossing canals June 17. Water will not be available at this time and they have ask residents to please plan accordingly.
Church to hold Conference virtually
(SALT LAKE CITY) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that the October 2020 General Conference sessions will take place virtually, following the April 2020 conference format.
The conference is scheduled to Oct. 3 and Oct. 4 and additional details will be shared as they are finalized.