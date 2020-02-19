Orchids and Onions
Preservation Idaho is seeking nominations for the organization’s 43rd Orchids and Onions awards. The awards ceremony is designed to celebrate individuals and organization that have made a positive contribution to historic preservation (Orchids) and bring awareness to projects that have shown insensitivity to the state’s cultural history (Onions). Nominations are due by April 3. Details can be found at preservationidaho.org/orchids-onions.
SDE seeks sponsors
The Child Nutrition Division of the Idaho State Department of Education is seeking community partners, “sponsors,” for this year’s Summer Food Service Program. The program provides free meals and snacks to children, ages 1 to 18, in low-income areas during the summer months. Multiple organizations may become sponsors. For more information on becoming a summer food sponsor or feeding site, call 208-332-6820. For applications, due by June 15, call 208-332-6800.