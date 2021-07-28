CORRECTION
In the July 21 edition of The Jefferson Star, the Lewisville Makes History story said, “A public hearing with the Jefferson County commissioners is currently set for Aug. 5.” It should have said, “a public hearing will be set with the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission on Aug. 5.”
Jefferson County Commissioner
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Commissioners will be holding their regular Monday meeting on August 2 at 9 a.m.
Lewisville Planning and Zoning
LEWISVILLE — Lewisville Planning and Zoning will be holding their meeting on August 3 at 7 p.m.
Cancer Benefit
Cancer benefit for Ted and Nicolett Roberts, former Rigby residents. For info search Facebook: “Roberts Family Fundraiser”
