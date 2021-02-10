Community Theater to perform Frozen Jr.
RIGBY — The R3 Community Theater has performances of Frozen Jr. through Feb. 13. Shows will take place at 7 p.m. today, Feb. 11 and Feb. 12. A matinee will take place at 3 p.m. Feb. 13. There will be a live virtual option for the Feb. 11 showing and information can be found on the R3 Community Theatre Facebook page.
Jefferson School Dist.
RIGBY — The Jefferson Joint School DIst. #251 will hold their regular Board of Trustees meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m.
Lewisville City Council
LEWISVILLE — The City Council for Lewisville will meet at 7 p.m. tonight.
Menan City Council
MENAN — The Menan City Council will have their regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 11.
CFD Commissioners Meeting
RIGBY — The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners will meet at 8 p.m. Feb. 11.
Ririe School Dist.
RIRIE — The Board of Trustees for Ririe School Dist. #252 will hold their regular meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 11.
Clark County Schools
DUBOIS — The Clark County School Dist. #161 Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
Rigby school employee vaccinations
RIGBY — All employees that received their first round of the COVID-19 vaccination will receive their second dose beginning at 9 a.m. at Rigby High School.