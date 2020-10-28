Voting Nov. 3
Election Day is Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Those with questions regarding voting can contact the Elections office. Jefferson County Elections can be reached at 208-745-7756.
Daylight Savings Time
Daylight Savings Time will end Nov. 1. Clocks will need to be changed to go back one hour.
Ririe School District
RIRIE — The Ririe School Dist. #252 will be holding a Bond Information Meeting at 7:00 p.m. Oct. 29. For questions, you can call the district at 208-538-7482.
County Commissioners
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Commissioners will hold their regularly scheduled meet at 9:00 am. Nov. 2 and can be viewed via. the Zoom platform with meeting code: 512-530-026.