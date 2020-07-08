Jefferson School Board
RIGBY — The Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. July 8 at the District Office at 3850 E 300 N, Rigby, ID. 83442.
Menan City Council
MENAN — The Menan city council will meet at 7:00 p.m. July 9 in the Council Chambers.
Lewisville City Council
LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville city council will hold their regular meeting at 7:00 p.m. July 8 at the Lewisville Community Center.
Central Fire District
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners will meet at 8:00 p.m. July 9.