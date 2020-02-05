Preregistration deadline approaching
The deadline to preregister to vote for the March 10 presidential primary election is Feb. 14. Paper applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. and online applications must be submitted by midnight.
CCSD Board to meet
DUBOIS — The Clark County School District No. 161 Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10.
JSD Board meeting slated
RIGBY — The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
Clark County commission to meeton Feb. 10
DUBOIS — The Clark County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Feb. 10.
Ririe council to meet
RIRIE — Ririe City Council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at Ririe City Hall.
Roberts council meeting slated
ROBERTS — Roberts City Council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at Roberts City Hall.
Lewisville council to meet on Feb. 12 at communitycenter
LEWISVILLE — Lewisville City Council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at Lewisville Community Center.
Ag summit to be held
BOISE — The focus of the 2020 Ag Summit will be “Rural Resilience — Surviving Growth.” The summit, scheduled for Feb. 17 and 18, will address the impact of Idaho being one of the fastest growing states in the nation. The summit is open to all. Registration information can be found at www.idahoagsummit.org or by calling 208-888-0988.