Drama performance at West Jefferson
TERRETON — The West Jefferson High School drama class will be performing the musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat.” The performances will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 6, 7, 9, 13, 14 and 16. Contact Amanda Erickson for more information at wjdrama@gmail.com or at 208-716-6311.
Vet groups holding programs in honor of services
MUD LAKE and RIGBY — Two local Veterans of Foreign Wars posts will hold programs honoring veterans within the next week. Snake River VFW Post 1004 will hold a Veterans appreciation dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday at Rigby Middle School. Veterans of Foreign Wars Verle Skidmore Post 8893 will have an 11 a.m. program at West Jefferson Cemetery.
Vets to visit local schools — Jefferson County
Local veterans will attend programs at all schools in Jefferson County. On Friday, members of Snake River Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1004 will attend Veterans Day programs 8:30 to 9 a.m. at Harwood Elementary, 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. at Jefferson Elementary, 9:50 to 10:20 a.m. at Farnsworth Elementary, 10:40 to 11:30 a.m. at Jefferson High School, 12:30 to 1 p.m. at Midway Elementary and 1:15 to 2:30 p.m. at Roberts Elementary. On Veterans Day, they visit Rire Elementary 8:30 to 9:20 a.m., Ririe High School 9:25 to 10 a.m., South Fork Elementary (Rexburg) 10:30 to 11 a.m., South Fork Elementary (Rigby) 12:50 to 1:45 p.m., Rigby Middle School 1:55 to 2:35 p.m. and Rigby High School 2:40 to 3:50 p.m. Veterans with VFW Verle Skidmore Post 8893 will attend a joint program for students in West Jefferson School District No. 253 the afternoon of Veterans Day.
Vets to visit local schools — Clark County
DUBOIS — Veterans with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Verle Skidmore Post 8893 will attend a program for Clark County schools at 8:30 a.m. on Veterans Day.
Ririe council meeting scheduled
RIRIE — The Ririe City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at Ririe City Hall.
Roberts City council to meet
ROBERTS — The Roberts City Council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 12.
Menan City Council to meet
MENAN — The Menan City Council will have a meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Menan City Hall.
Lewisville council meeting slated
LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 13.
Government offices closed Veterans Day
All nonessential federal government offices will be closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. Jefferson County and Clark County boards of commissioners will meet Nov. 12.
Ririe school board meeting
RIRIE — The Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Board of Trustees will hold a public meeting on bond options for school construction at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 in the Ririe Elementary School auditorium. The regular board meeting will begin at 8 p.m. Members of the public are encouraged to reach out to board members or bring their comments to the district office. Detailed information on each of the bond options can be found at https://bit.ly/2nzmZYu.
JSD board to meet
RGBY — The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13.
Fire district meeting scheduled
RIGBY — Central Fire District commissioners will meet at 8 p.m. Nov. 14.
Rigby P&Z to hold public hearing
RIGBY — The Rigby Planning and Zoning Commission will have a public hearing at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Rigby City Hall. Commissioners will consider a request for a Special Use Permit application from Zions Bank to allow installation of a freestanding sign along Farnsworth Way. Members of the public are invited to attend and comment.