District No. 251 monthly meeting
RIGBY—The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Board of Trustees will be holding their monthly meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the District Office, 3850 E. 300 N. An agenda can be found at jeffersonsd251.org.
ITD holding connector meeting
IDAHO FALLS—The Idaho Transportation Department will be holding two public meetings May 16, one from 3 to 5 p.m. and a second from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shiloh Inn Conference Center in Idaho Falls, 780 Lindsay Blvd. The sessions offer the public two opportunities to review the Planning for Environmental Linkages Level 2 concept alternatives, ask questions and provide comments to the project team regarding the agency’s work with the City of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County to study ways to improve I-15 and US-20 to better serve Idaho Falls and the growing region.This study includes examining I-15 and US-20 interchanges and potential express routes to the north and west of Idaho Falls.
EIPH offering immunizations
MUD LAKE—Eastern Idaho Public Health will be holding a free childhood immunization clinic May 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Mud Lake office, 1078 E. 1500. The clinic is for children ages 18 and younger. Foreign travel immunizations are not included in this clinic and insurance and Medicaid will be billed. There will be no out of pocket cost to the participant. Call 208-745-7297 with any questions.
Menan Council scheduled to meet
MENAN—The Menan City Council is scheduled to meet May 9 at 7 p.m. at Menan City Hall, 664 N. 3530 E. An agenda can be found at cityofmenan.org.
Rigby City Council to meet
RIGBY—The Rigby City Council will be meeting May 16 at 7 p.m. at Rigby City Hall, 158 W. Fremont Avenue. An agenda can be found at cityofrigby.com.
Memorial Day deadlines
RIGBY—The Jefferson Star office will be closed May 27 in observance of Memorial Day and will reopen during normal business hours May 28. The deadline for all legals, classifieds, ads and other editorial items for the paper of May 29 will be May 23 at noon.