Rigby City Council to meet
RIGBY—The Rigby City Council will be meeting Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at Rigby City Hall, 158 W. Fremont Avenue. An agenda can be found at cityofrigby.com.
EIPH offering free HPV vaccines
RIGBY—Eastern Idaho Public Health will be offering free Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines beginning Feb. 11 and ending Feb. 15 for 11 to 26-year-olds. Vaccines will be offered at both the Rigby and Mud Lake EIPH Offices. HPV is a group of viruses linked to multiple health conditions including six different types of cancer. Currently, about one in four people in the United States are infected.
Open house set for Feb. 13
RIGBY—The Local Highway Technical Assistance Council and the Jefferson County Road and Bridge Department will be holding an open house Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. regarding the Annis Highway project. The open house will provide an opportunity for patrons to ask the commissioners and Walrath questions about the project.
Historical Society meeting to be held
RIGBY—The annual meeting of the Jefferson County Historical Society will be held Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Jefferson County Historical Society and Farnsworth TV and Pioneer Museum. Officers of the board will be elected during the meeting. The public is invited to attend.
scholarship applications now available
RIGBY—Applications for Jefferson County Farm Bureau scholarships are now available. Each scholarship is available to a member of an Idaho Farm Bureau family to use during one year of higher education at an institution of their choice. Applications are available through the Idaho Farm Bureau website at idahofb.org/programs. Deadline for applications to be submitted to the Farm Bureau office in Rigby is 5 p.m. on March 1.