Lewisville City Council
LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville City Council regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight.
Jefferson School Board
RIGBY — The Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. tonight.
Ririe School Board
RIRIE — The Ririe School Dist. #252 Board of Trustees will hold their meeting at 7 p.m. tonight. The meetings are streamed live via ririebulldogs.org or at the Ririe Bulldogs YouTube page.
VFW Post #1004
RIGBY — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1004 and the Ladies of the VFW will meet at 7 p.m. April 15 at the Rigby Senior Center. For questions, call Roy Gibson at 208-589-7182 or Ron Scott at 208-221-7283. For the Ladies, call Diana Gibson at 208-589-3731 or Mary Ann Boomgaarden at 208-745-0347.
West Jefferson Schools
TERRETON — The West Jefferson School Dist. #253 Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting at 6 p.m. April 15.