Daylight Savings time begins on Sunday, March 12. Remember to set your clocks ahead by one hour.
Lewisville City Council
LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville city council will hold their regular meeting at 7 p.m. on March 8.
Clark County School District #161
TERRETON — The Clark County School District #161 Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting at 5:30 on March 9.
Menan City Council
MENAN — The Menan City Council will hold their regular meeting at 7 p.m. on March 9.
Central Fire District
RIGBY — The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting at 8 p.m. on March 9.
Jefferson County Board of Commissioners
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting on March 13 at 9 a.m.
RHS Theatre Presents “Anything Goes”
RIGBY — The Rigby High School Theater Department presents “Anything Goes” on March 10 — 14 at 7 p.m. in the Rigby High School Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.
Daughters of the Utah Pioneers
RIGBY — The LuAnn and Golden Grain camps of the DUP will hold their regular meetings at 1 and 1:30, respectively, on March 13. For more information, including details about Camp meeting locations and officers, interested women may contact Brenda Packard, 208-757-1154 or Company Secretary, Sheryl Decker, 208-313-9555.
Ririe City Council
RIRIE — The Ririe City Council will hold their regular meeting at 7 p.m. on March 14.
Roberts City Council
ROBERTS — The Roberts City Council will hold their regular meeting on March 14 at 7 p.m.
