Jefferson School Dist.
RIGBY — The Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 Board of Trustees regular meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9.
Lewisville City Council
LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville City Council meeting is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Dec. 9.
Menan City Council
MENAN — The Menan City Council will have their regularly scheduled meeting at 7:00 p.m. Dec. 10.
Central Fire Dist.
RIGBY — The Central Fire Dist. Commissioners’ regularly scheduled meeting is set for 8:00 p.m. Dec. 10.
Ririe School Dist. #252
RIRIE — The Ririe School Dist. #252 Board of Trustee’s meeting is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Dec. 10.
Clark County School Dist. #161
CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County School Dist. #161 Board of Trustees regular meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m Dec. 14.