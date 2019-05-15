Memorial Day deadlines
RIGBY—The Jefferson Star office will be closed May 27 in observance of Memorial Day and will reopen during normal business hours May 28. The deadline for all legals, classifieds, ads and other editorial items for the paper of May 29 will be May 23 at noon.
VFW to meet
RIGBY—The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1004 will be meeting May 16 at 7 p.m. at the Rigby Senior Citizens Center, 391 Community Lane. For more information contact Post Commander Roy Gibson at 208-589-7182. The Ladies of VFW Post No. 1004 will also be meeting at the same time and location. For more information contact Diana Gibson at 208-589-3731 or Sharon Stees at 208-521-2517.
Rigby Chamber scheduled to meet
RIGBY—The Rigby Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to meet May 15 at 1 p.m. at the Rigby Broulims, 150 N. State Street.
EIPH offering immunizations
RIGBY—Eastern Idaho Public Health will be holding a free childhood immunization clinic May 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Rigby office, 380 Community Lane. The clinic is for children ages 18 and younger. Foreign travel immunizations are not included in this clinic and insurance and Medicaid will be billed. There will be no out of pocket cost to the participant. Call 208-745-7297 with any questions.
Ririe School Board meeting rescheduled
RIRIE—The Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Board of Trustees meeting has been rescheduled to May 16 at 7 p.m. at the Junior-Senior High School, 13809 N. 130th E.
WJ School Board monthly meeting
MUD LAKE—The West Jefferson School District No. 253 Board of Trustees will be meeting May 16 at 5:30 p.m.