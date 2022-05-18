Memorial Day DeadlinesIn recognizing the Memorial Day Holiday, The Jefferson Star will have early deadlines for all editorial, classified and legal content for the June 1 edition. Deadline for the Star Plus will be 4 p.m. on May 25. For The Jefferson Star, all legal and classified ads and editorial content will also be due at 10 a.m. on May 26. The Jefferson Star Office will be closed on Monday, May 30.
Legislative District 31 Republican Central CommitteeRIGBY — On May 26, 2022, the Legislative District 31, consisting of Jefferson, Fremont, Clark and Lemhi County Republican Precinct Committeemen, will hold the 2022 Legislative District 31 Reorganization and Delegate Selection Meeting in Suite 240, Jefferson County Courthouse Annex, 210 Courthouse Way, Rigby, Idaho at 8:00 pm.
Rigby City CouncilRIGBY — The Rigby City Council will hold their regular meeting on May 19 at 7 p.m.
Rigby Urban Renewal AgencyRIGBY — The Rigby Urban Renewal Agency will be holding their regular on May 19 at 5 p.m.
Veterans of Foreign WarsRIGBY — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1004 will hold their regular meeting on May 19 at 7 p.m.
West Jefferson School District #253TERRETON — The Board of Trustees for West Jefferson School District #253 will hold their regular meeting on May 19 at 6 p.m.
Bull WarsRIGBY — Bull War will be held May 21 at the Rigby Fair Grounds.
Jefferson County Board of CommissionersRIGBY — The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting on May 23 at 9 a.m.
4-H Weigh In DatesRIGBY — Rigby Goats weigh-in date will be May 26 at 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Rigby Sheep weigh-in date will be May 26 at 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Both will take place in the Rigby Fair Grounds