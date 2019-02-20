VFW to meet
RIGBY— The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1004 will be meeting Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Rigby Senior Center, 391 Community Lane. For information contact Post Commander Roy Gibson at 589-7182. The Ladies of VFW Post No. 1004 will also be meeting at the same time and location. For more information contact Cheryl Hively at 789-8795.
District No. 253 monthly meeting
TERRETON—The West Jefferson School District No. 253 Board of Trustees will be holding their monthly meeting Feb. 21 at 6 p.m.
BINGO offered at senior center
RIGBY—The Jefferson County Veterans are sponsoring a Community BINGO each Thursday night starting Feb. 21 at the Rigby Senior Citizens Center. It starts at 9:30 a.m. and all are welcome. For more information contact Ron Scott at 221-7283.
FFA luncheon
RIGBY—The Rigby FFA will be holding an appreciation luncheon at 12:45 p.m. at Rigby High School. Afterwards they will conduct their 3rd annual weld off at 1:30 p.m.
March Madness Tournament
SHELLEY—The Shelley Booster Club will have a March Madness Basketball Tournament for 5th through 8th graders. 5th and 7th graders will play March 7 through 9 and 6th and 8th graders will play March 14 through 16. The registration deadline is March 2 and its $225 per team. For more information contact Mike Burton at shelleybooster@gmail.com or at 521-9047.
Farmer Merchant Banquet set
RIGBY—The Rigby Farmer-Merchant & Community Recognition Banquet is set for March 7 at the Rigby Middle School Commons, 290 N. 3800 E. The silent auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by the dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at The Jefferson Star, D.L. Evans Bank, First American Title and at the Bank of Commerce.