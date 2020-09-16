Rigby City Council
RIGBY — The Rigby City Council will hold their regular meeting at 7:00 p.m. Sept. 17 at the city building.
Veterans of Foreign Wars
RIGBY — The VFW Post #1004 and Ladies of the VFW will hold their regular meeting at 7:00 p.m. Sept. 17.
West Jefferson Schools
TERRETON — The West Jefferson School Dist. #253 Board of Trustees meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. Sept. 17.
DMV and Assessor Closure
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Assessor’s office and Department of Vehicle Titles and Registrations will be closed September 22, 2020, due to scheduled training on a new computer system for DMV. The Assessor’s Office will still be able to meet with patrons who schedule an appointment or call 208-745-9215 before entering the building, as access to walk-in traffic will be limited to only the assessor’s office.