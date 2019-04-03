Rigby soccer registration deadline
RIGBY—Rigby summer soccer registration for Pre-K through 5th graders ends April 10. Those interested can register online at jysasoccer.blogspot.com.
Ririe Council to meet
RIRIE—The Ririe City Council will be meeting April 9 at 7 p.m. at Ririe City Hall, 464 Main Street.
Roberts Council scheduled to meet
ROBERTS—The Roberts City Council is scheduled to meet April 9 at 7 p.m. at Roberts City Hall, 647 2872 E.
Lewisville City Council meeting set
LEWISVILLE—The Lewisville City Council will be holding its monthly meeting April 10 at 7 p.m. at the Lewisville Community Center, 3451 E. 480 N. An agenda can be found at cityoflewisville.org.
CFD Board of Commissioners to meet
RIGBY—The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners will be meeting April 11 at 8 p.m. at the District Office, 697 Annis Highway.