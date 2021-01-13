Phone Issues
RIGBY — The Jefferson Star has been experiencing phone issues where calls have not been going through to our office. If you have questions or need to get in touch, email us at info@jeffersonstarnews.com or call (208) 520-8088 for Earlene.
Lewisville City Council
LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville regular City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. today.
Historical Society Meeting
RIGBY — All members are invited to the Jefferson County Historical Society’s annual meeting. It will be held at the Farnsworth Museum at 7 p.m. today. Masks are required.
Language Immersion Registration
RIGBY — Registration for the 2021-2022 Chinese and Spanish Immersion Programs has begun for Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251. Applications will be accepted from Feb. 1 through March 28. Information can be found at jefferson251.org or through Mr. Cowley at kcowley@sd251.org.
Menan City Council
MENAN — The Menan City Council will hold their regular meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 14.
Fire District Meeting
RIGBY — The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting at 8 p.m. Jan. 14.
Ririe School Board
RIRIE — The Ririe School Dist. #252 Board of Trustees meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 14.