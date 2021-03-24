Jefferson County Commissioners
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Commissioners will not be holding their regular meeting March 29 as it is the fifth Monday of the month. Their meetings will resume April 5.
Chinese and Spanish Immersion Enrollment Information
The enrollment window for the 2021-2022 Chinese and Spanish Immersion applications will be open from Monday, February 1, through Sunday, March 28. During this window, new applicants must apply online using the District´s New Student/Returning Student enrollment link: https://jeffersonsd251.org/parents-students/student-enrollment/.