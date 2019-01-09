District 251 to meet
RIGBY— The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Board of Trustees will be meeting Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the District Office, 3850 E. 300 N.
Lewisville City Council monthly meeting
LEWISVILLE—The Lewisville City Council will be holding its monthly meeting Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Lewisville Community Center, 3451 E. 480 N. An agenda can be found at cityoflewisville.org.
Menan City Council holding meeting
MENAN—The Menan City Council will be meeting Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at Menan City Hall, 664 N. 3530 E. An agenda can be found at cityofmenan.org.
District 252 to meet
RIRIE—The Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Board of Trustees will be meeting Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Ririe Junior-Senior High School, 13809 N. 130th E.
Central Fire District scheduled to meet
RIGBY—The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners will be meeting Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. at the District Office, 697 Annis Highway.
Pinochle offered at Senior Center
RIGBY—Everyone is invited to play Pinochle at the Rigby Senior Citizens Center every second and fourth Friday each month at 6:30 p.m. All skill levels are welcome. The next session will be Jan. 11 and 25 at 6:30 p.m. For more information contact Ron Scott at 221-7283.
Overpass public hearing set for Jan. 17
ISLAND PARK—The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) and Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) have released the Targhee Pass Environmental Assessment (EA) and invite the public to participate in a public hearing on Jan. 17 to ask questions and provide comments. The hearing will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Island Park EMS Building, 4124 County Circle Road, in Island Park. The Targhee Pass EA evaluates the risks, benefits, opportunities and costs associated with reconstruction of Targhee Pass (US-20 between the junction with State Highway 87 and the Montana state line).
Irlen Screener to speak
RIGBY—Irlen Screener Dee Jessup will be speaking about Irlen Syndrome at the Rigby City Library Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. The event is free and everyone is invited to attend.