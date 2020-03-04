Candidate filing begins
Candidate filing for county, precinct, state and district government office positions began March 2. Candidates must file a declaration of candidacy by March 13 for the May 19 and Nov. 3 elections. Contact the county clerk’s office for details and information on reporting requirements.
Immersion application deadline this month
RIGBY — The application deadline for the 2020-2021 Chinese and Spanish Immersion program is March 22. The program is run through Jefferson Joint School District No. 251. The window for applications opened in February. All applications received by the deadline will be eligible for the selection process.
Kindergarten Roundup March 13
RIRIE — The Kindergarten Roundup will be March 13 from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the old District Office at the Elementary. Children that will turn five by Sept. 1 and live in the Ririe School District should attend. An official birth certificate, proof of residency and immunization records should be brought. Out of district patrons may register if they’ve been approved by the administration and should bring the letter of approval. Please do not bring other children besides the student being enrolled.