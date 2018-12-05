Clark Co. District to meet
DUBOIS—The Clark County School District No. 161 Board of Trustees will be meeting Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
Ririe Council scheduled to meet
RIRIE—The Ririe City Council is scheduled to meet Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. at Ririe City Hall, 464 Main Street.
Roberts City monthly meeting
ROBERTS—The Roberts City Council will be holding its monthly meeting Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. at Roberts City Hall, 647 2872 E.
Jefferson SD 251 to meet
RIGBY—The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Board of Trustees will be meeting Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the District Office, 3850 E. 300 N. An agenda can be found at jeffersonsd251.org.
CFD holding meeting
RIGBY—The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners will be holding their monthly meeting Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Rigby Middle School, 290 N. 3800 E.