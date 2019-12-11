Free dental work at Harwood
RIGBY — Beginning today, Harwood Elementary School first, second and fifth graders can receive free dental sealants and fluoride varnish as part of Delta Dental of Idaho’s Grins on the Go program. To receive the free cavity-prevention treatments, children must attend Harwood and have a parent or guardian sign a health history and permission form. For more information, call Delta Dental Community Outreach at 1-866-894-3563.
VFW meeting rescheduled
RIGBY — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1004 and the Ladies of VFW Post No. 1004 will meet earlier than usual this month. The two groups are scheduled to meet at noon Dec. 14 at the Rigby Senior Citizens Center, 391 Community Lane. They typically meet at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month. The meeting is being moved to be held in conjunction with the district meeting. Post Commander Roy Gibson can be reached at 208-589-7182. The Ladies of VFW can be reached through Diana Gibson at 208-589-3731 or Sharon Stees at 208-521-2517.
CFD meeting rescheduled
RIGBY — The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow at Rigby Middle School. An agenda can be found at centralfire district.com.
Legion to meet
RIGBY — The American Legion Post 20 meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at Crown of Life Lutheran Church Awana Center (education building). All veterans are welcome and encouraged to attend.
JSD board meeting
RIGBY — The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the district office. An agenda can be found at https:// jeffersonsd251.org/.
RSD board to meet
RIRIE — The Ririe School District No. 252 Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. tomorrow.
Lewisville council meeting slated
LEWISVILLE — Lewisville City Council will meet at 7 p.m. tonight. An agenda can be found at http://www.cityoflewisville.org.
Menan council to meet
MENAN — Menan City Council will meet at 7 p.m. tomorrow. An agenda can be found at www.cityofmenan.org.
Early publication for the holidays
RIGBY — The Jefferson Star will be delivered to subscribers Tuesdays the week of Christmas and New Year’s Day. Papers will be delivered Dec. 24 and 31. There will also be early deadlines for advertising and editorial content, which will be 10 a.m. Dec. 19 and Dec. 26.