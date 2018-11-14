Holiday deadlines, closures
There will be early deadlines for the Nov. 28 edition of The Jefferson Star due to the Thanksgiving holiday Nov. 22. The deadline for all legals, classifieds and other editorial items will be Nov. 21 at noon. The Star office will be closed Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 so that employees can spend the holiday with their families. The office will open for normal business hours Nov. 26.
Festival of Trees returns Nov. 27
RIGBY—The Rigby City Library Festival of Trees begins Nov. 27 and will continue through Dec. 1. If you are interested in participating contact the City Library at 745-8231.
Lewisville City Council to meet
LEWISVILLE—The Lewisville City Council will be meeting Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. and the Lewisville Community Center, 3451 E. 480 N. An agenda can be found at cityoflewisville.org.
Jefferson SD 251 monthly meeting
RIGBY—The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Board of Trustees will be holding their monthly meeting Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the District Office, 3850 E. 300 N. An agenda can be found at jeffersonsd251.org.
VFW scheduled to meet
RIGBY—The Veterans or Foreign Wars Post No. 1004 is scheduled to meet Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Rigby Senior Citizens Center, 391 Community Lane. For more information contact Post Commander Roy Gibson at 589-7182. The Ladies of VFW Post No.1004 will also be meeting at the same time and location. For more information contact Cheryl Hively at 789-8795.
Rigby Stake Conference scheduled
RIGBY—The Rigby Stake Conference is scheduled for Nov. 17 and 18. A meeting for all adults, 18 years and older, will be held Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Rigby Stake Center, 258 West First Street
A Priesthood Leadership Meeting will be held Nov. 18 at 7:30 a.m. at the stake center. It will be followed by the General Session, for all members, at 10 a.m. That session will be broadcast to the church located on Sundance Drive, located off North Fifth West St., for members of the Rigby Fifteenth and Seventh Wards. Members of all other wards will meet at the stake center.
Menan to hold special meeting tonight
MENAN—The Menan City Council will be holding a special meeting Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. to discuss a potential tax levy increase. For information contact the City of Menan at 754-8876.
Midnight Madness set for Dec. 7
RIGBY—The Rigby Chamber of Commerce's annual Midnight Madness Celebration, which includes a lighted parade down Main street and a visit from Santa at Bennion Park, will be held Dec. 7.
BLM Christmas tree permits available
IDAHO FALLS—Bureau of Land Management Christmas tree permits are available at the Upper Snake Field Office located at 1405 Hollipark Dr., Idaho Falls as of Nov. 14. For more information contact Channing Swan at 478-6340.