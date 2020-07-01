City Closes Offices
RIGBY — The Rigby city offices will be closed July 3 in observance of July 4. The offices will reopen July 6.
July Fourth Deadlines
(RIGBY) — Due to the Fourth of July, The Jefferson Star offices will be closed July 3. Early deadline for the July 8 edition will be at 10:00 a.m. July 2. The Jefferson County offices and city of Rigby offices will be closed July 3 as well.
Rigby High Reunion
RIGBY — The Rigby High School Class of 1960 reunion has been rescheduled for 2021. It was originally set to take place August 6, 2020. A notice will be mailed with the definite date at a later time. If you’ve moved since the last reunion, please get in touch with Loa Oswald Nebeker at 208-754-4485.
Stage four extended
BOISE — Governor Brad Little announced Idaho did not meet the metrics to move out of the final stage of the Rebound Idaho plan. Idaho will stay in the final stage of the Idaho Rebounds plan for at least another two weeks.
Hands-free Law
BOISE — Beginning July 1, drivers in Idaho will only be able to use electronic devices in hands-free mode behind the wheel, including when stopped at a red light or stop sign. The new hands-free law makes holding a cell phone illegal while operating a vehicle.
Troopers and Officers will issue warnings from July 1 to December 31. Tickets can be issued beginning Jan. 1, 2021.