VFW meeting rescheduled
IDAHO FALLS —The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1004 will meet at 5 p.m. Friday at Dixie’s Diner in Idaho Falls. The Valentine’s Day meeting will be a “sweetheart dinner” for the ladies. For more information contact Post Commander Roy Gibson at 208-589-7182. The Ladies of VFW Post No. 1004 will also meet at the same time and location. For more information contact Diana Gibson at 208-589-3731 or Sharon Stees at 208-521-2517.
Farm Bureau Scholarships
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Farm Bureau is gearing up to disperse scholarships. Each scholarship is available to a member of an Idaho Farm Bureau family to use during one year of higher education at an institution of their choice. The scholarships are limited to one per recipient. The applicant must complete all the requirements to be considered; no hand written copies will be accepted. Applications are available through the Idaho Farm Bureau website at www.idahofb.org/programs. Deadline for applications to be submitted to the Farm Bureau office at 102 W Fremont, in Rigby is before 5 p.m. March 2.
HPV screenings to be held
Eastern Idaho Public Health is providing free HPV vaccinations throughout the region in February. Vaccinations are offered by appointment at the following times in Jefferson and Clark counties: CLARK COUNTY — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 13 (Contact 208-374-5216), MUD LAKE — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 20 (Contact 208-663-4860), RIGBY — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 24 (Contact 208-745-7297).
Menan council to meet
MENAN — Menan City Council will meet at 7 p.m. tomorrow at Menan City Hall. An agenda can be found at www.cityofmenan.org.
RSD Board meeting rescheduled
RIRIE — The Ririe School District No. 252 Board of Trustees is scheduled to hold its regular meet at 7 tonight. Regular board meetings are typically held at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of the month. An agenda can be found at bit.ly/2S1y8hh.
Central Fire to meet
RIGBY — The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners will meet at 8 p.m. tomorrow at the District Office, 697 Annis Highway. An agenda can be found at centralfiredistrict.com.