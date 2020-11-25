Office Closure
RIGBY — The Jefferson Star will be closed Nov. 26 and 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. Our office will reopen Nov. 30.
Early Deadlines: Dec. 2
RIGBY — The Jefferson Star will have early deadlines for the Dec. 2 edition due to the Thanksgiving Holiday. Deadlines for the Dec. 2 edition will be at 12:00 p.m. Dec. 25 for legals, classifieds and editorial content.
Menan Holiday Hours
MENAN — The city office will be closed Nov. 25 thru Nov. 27 and Dec. 25 and December 28 for Christmas and January 1 for New Years.
Department of Labor Changes
IDL — The Idaho Department of Labor has installed new phone software to accommodate the increase in unemployment insurance calls. Starting Nov. 23, claimants needing assistance should call (208) 332-8942. The 800 number will no longer be used.