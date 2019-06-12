Library group seeks nominations
The Idaho Library Association is accepting nominations for its 2019 statewide awards. Awards are given for Public Library, Librarian, Paraprofessional, Trustee, School Librarian, Friend and Legislator of the Year. If you would like to nominate a library or individual for one of the awards, please visit the ILA website for more information at http://www.idaholibraries.org/Idaho-Library-Awards or contact Awards Chair, Rami Attebury, rattebur@uidaho.edu. Deadline for nominations is June 23.
Rigby High class to hold 65th reunion
The Rigby High School graduating class of 1954 will hold its 65th class reunion at 11 a.m. Saturday at Chuck-A-Rama in Idaho Falls. Don’t be late. Call 208-645-6485 for information.
District No. 251 monthly meeting
RIGBY—The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Board of Trustees will be holding their monthly meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the District Office, 3850 E. 300 N. An agenda can be found at jeffersonsd251.org.
Menan Council scheduled to meet
MENAN—The Menan City Council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. tomorrow at Menan City Hall, 664 N. 3530 E. An agenda can be found at cityofmenan.org.
Fire District meeting slated
RIGBY—The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners will be holding their monthly meeting at 8 p.m. tomorrow at at the District Office, 697 Annis Highway. An agenda can be found at centralfiredistrict.com
Church celebrates anniversary
RIGBY—The Bethel Baptist Church members will hold a celebration of the church’s 40th anniversary from 1 to 3 p.m. June 22 at 3866 E. 400 N. The event will consist of a Dutch oven cookout and cowboy poetry. The celebration will continue from 10 a.m. to noon June 23 with regular Sunday service.
40 more HOST families sought
The Idaho International Summerfest is coming to Rexburg between July 8 and 13. Organizers are still looking for 40 more host families, and would gladly have families from the Rigby area.